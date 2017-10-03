Khawaja Asif leaves for US on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has left for the United States on a three-day visit. During his visit, Asif will be meeting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to resume bilateral talks in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries that emerged as a result of US President Donald Trump’s August 21 speech.

In a recent meeting between the US Vice President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the US suggested sending a delegation to Islamabad for talks focussing on easing out mutual tensions.

Agreeing to US’s proposal, Pakistan had asked for a high-level meeting to be held in Washington to defuse the tensions. Subsequently, Washington had invited Asif to meet with Secretary Tillerson on October 4.

Besides the high-level meeting, Asif will also be addressing a gathering at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington to discuss US-Pakistan relations on October 5, the institute confirmed. Trump’s speech has not only strained Pakistan-US relations but can seriously impact US interests in Afghanistan, nuclear non-proliferation, as well as stability in the region.

Trump, in his August 21 speech had announced the launch of a revised US strategy in Afghanistan. It had also accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to Afghan militants, which had irked the political parties in the country.