Cabinet approves signing of MoU between Pak-China IP organisations

The federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, allowed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan and State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) of China.

The enhanced cooperation between IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-China would enable both the organisations to learn from each other’s experiences. IPO-Pakistan would also learn from China’s rich experience in using the IP system in a balanced and flexible manner that promotes national development and trade while protecting IP rights, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here.

The Cabinet also ratified the Statute of the ECO Regional Centre for Cooperation of the Anti-Corruption Agencies and Ombudsmen (RCCACO). It approved a proposal by Aviation Division to grant exemption to Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIAC) from fee payable at 0.1 per cent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and supervisory fee payable at 10 per cent to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) of PSX fee on issuance of additional shares.

Establishment of insurance tribunals at Lahore and Multan was also approved.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Air Marshal Ahmer Shahzad as chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Kamra. Extension in contract appointment of Omar Arshad Hakeem, Judicial Member (BS-21) Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench II Lahore for a further period of two years was allowed by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved a proposal of Law and Justice Division for repatriation of Manoo Mal Khagaija, Judge Banking Court-I Hyderabad, to Sindh High Court and appointment of Syed Nasiruddin Shah, District and Sessions Judge, as Judge Banking Court-I Hyderabad.

Proposal of Economic Affairs Division for the signing of Financial Cooperation Agreement (FCA) 2015 with Germany was also approved.

On agreement between the government of Russia and the government of Pakistan on cooperation for the construction of a 600MW natural gas combined cycle power plant at Jamshoro, the Cabinet authorised Power Division to negotiate the details of the draft framework agreement and bring the agreed version before it.

It would also finalise the terms and conditions of the loan in consultation with Economic Affairs Division and Finance Division.

The Cabinet approved a proposal of the Revenue Division to amend the convention of the avoidance of double taxation between Pakistan and Korea.

Amendment to the existing convention between Pakistan and Qatar for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income for updation of the article on exchange of information was approved by the Cabinet. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved amending the existing convention between Pakistan and Canada for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income for updation of the article on exchange of information.

Amendment in Import Policy Order with regard to the import of beef was also approved.