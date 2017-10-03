Bahria Town launches another ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

KARACHI: Bahria Town has once again launched ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign following an MOU, signed earlier between Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, to lift the garbage backlog.

The ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign was officially launched by Karachi Bahria Town Chief Operating Officer Admiral Ahmad Hayat and Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Speaking to the media Admiral Hayat said that the campaign is a component of Bahria Town’s policy of making Pakistan a better place. He added that Bahria Town has volunteered its resources, team and equipment for the task.

The mayor thanked Bahria Town for the initiative and urged other corporate giants to follow suit.

According to details, this phase of the campaign has been started from Karachi Central District and will move on to clean the entire city in four phases in the next month. Alongside a team of thousands of personnel, Bahria Town has agreed to dedicate heavy machinery including dumper, loader, excavators, bobcat, tractor and trolley.

Bahria Town chairman has also pledged Rs10 billion for the cleaning and face-lifting of the business capital of the country. In addition, he also offered assistance to city government for providing financial and technical support for any hospitals and schools in the city.

Karachi is Pakistan’s largest and most populous city. The city is a hub of epic trade, business and industrial activity. With an ever bulging population, it is also the dirtiest city and the city produces roughly about 12,000 tonnes of garbage daily out of which only 47 per cent is lifted.

Previously in the month of March this year, Bahria Town had carried out an 18-day-long, round-the-clock campaign of cleaning the entire Central district of Karachi including the areas of Nazimabad, Gulberg, Karimabad, Buffer Zone, Haidri, and Faisal Town among others. During this drive, more than 100,000 tonnes of garbage were lifted from the city and properly disposed at the government allocated site of Jam Chakro.

The drive was conducted in three phases. In the first phase, all the garbage dumping areas were emptied and cleaned. Main roads, streets were cleaned in phase 2 and in the final phase the roads were marked and pavements were repaired. A similar campaign was also carried out in Nawabshah for three days in the month of April this year.

Bahria Town crisis management wing plays a proactive role in an emergency situation in Karachi. Recently, it has carried out timely and effective rescue and relief operations in Gulshan-e-Ghazi and Liaquatabad areas of the metropolis.