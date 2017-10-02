SC objects to plea demanding inclusion of ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ in oaths of judges, generals

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday objected to a petition seeking the inclusion of the words “sadiq” and “ameen” (honest and righteous) in the text of oaths for the offices of judges and army generals, observing that the plea was based on mala fide intent.

The petition, filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan of the Watan Party, sought the accountability of superior court judges by parliamentary committees.

The court said that the petition could not be admitted for hearing as the petitioner had neither approached any other forum to seek relief nor provided reason for not doing so.

Responding to the objections, Barrister Zafarullah said that while the Supreme Judicial Council was established for the accountability of judges, no judge had been removed till date. He added that the absence of the words “sadiq” and “ameen” from the oaths of judges and generals was a violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner also said that the constitution demands the accountability of judges and generals through parliament, adding that judges and army generals are bound to submit the details of their income and expenditures before the parliamentary committees.