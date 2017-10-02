PML-N amends constitution to put Nawaz back in the saddle

ISLAMABAD: The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday approved an amendment in the party’s constitution, allowing a disqualified person to become the party chief.

The amendment was unanimously passed at a meeting of the CWC held at the Punjab House under the chairmanship of the PML-N’s interim president, Sardar Yaqub Nasir.

The PML-N members also endorsed a resolution forwarded by Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan that reposed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to his services as prime minister.

The party has also summoned a meeting of its general council on Tuesday to appoint Nawaz as the party’s president.

Former senator and the party’s chief election commissioner, Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal will apprise the members of the schedule for the election of party president. It is unlikely that any other PML-N member will file nomination for the post.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 is likely to be tabled in the National Assembly today (Monday).

If approved, the legislation will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the PML-N.

In August, following Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, the ECP had informed the PML-N that according to the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified MNA cannot hold any position in the party.

Last week, the PML-N managed to amend the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 in the opposition-controlled Senate.

According to the bill, every citizen will have the right to be a part of a political party, except those in government service, and will also have the right to form a party. It enables the ECP to scrutinise election expenses within 90 days, failing which election expenses submitted by a political party would be deemed to be correct.

The bill states that any parliamentarian could only be disqualified for a period of five years and that ECP will be an independent and autonomous body, which will formulate its own law, and party funding details will be available online. It also restricts the caretaker government from making any policy decisions.