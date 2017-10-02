PEIRA fails to take action against unjust fee hikes by private schools

Senior PIERA official says govt responsible for providing free education

ISLAMABAD: Though around 22.6 million children are still out-of-school, no tangible steps have been announced by the government to ensure an increase in enrolments of children. On the other hand, the constant tuition fee hike by the private educational institutions is adding to the woes of the parents.

The private educational institutions in the federal capital increased the tuition fee with impunity as the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) responsible for regulating the private educational institution, failed miserably in implementing rules and regulations.

The parents of children studying in various private schools have often registered their complaints with the PEIRA, against the schools for what they dubbed unjust and unfair hike in tuition fee, but the regulatory authority seemed helpless to take any action against the schools’ mafia.

Talking to Pakistan Today, parents complained that since the government has failed to pay heed to the educational sector, the educational standard in government institutions remains abysmal, due to which parents are not left with any options, but to admit their children in private schools.

They also lamented that unfortunately private institutes nowadays are being run on a purely business model driven by high profits. This necessitates constant fee hikes which parents are unable to keep up with.

They further highlighted that although PEIRA Rules 2016 provides a framework for standard and affordable education by private schools; however, the big educational institutes do not comply with the rules and regulations.

A letter was written by a parent, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, whose son is studying in The City School, requested the principal of The City School G/10-3 to reconsider increased school fee for playgroup.

The letter reads, “I have receipt of a fee voucher for payment of a different amount due to a rise in the tuition fee of my son enroled in playgroup. Upon enquiry, I came to know that previously charged fee of Rs. 10,750 has been raised to Rs 13,010.”

He writes, “I am worried how can a father like me, who belongs to a middle-class family afford 21 per cent rise in school fee of playgroup students.”

Therefore, he added, “I humbly request you to please review your fee structure and lower down the rise from 21 per cent to 5 per cent as the current increase in the fee is totally unjustifiable.”

The parents said that all the expensive private educational institutions have announced fee hike at the time when they cannot get their children admitted in other schools.

A senior official of PIERA said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide free education to citizens, but unfortunately, no citizen has ever taken the matter to the court.

He said that instead of merely complaining about private schools, parents should take the fee issue to the court and make the government a respondent in the case.

He went on to say that they should claim all expenses from the government since free education is their fundamental right.

When Pakistan Today contacted Private Schools Network President Dr Muhammad Afzal Babur, he said that it is true that the constant fee hike is a great problem and makes parents very discontented, however, getting their children admitted to elite private schools is a matter of choice. Consequently, they shouldn’t make hue and cry, as there are 90 per cent private institutions which charge a nominal tuition fee.

He added that despite the fact that the private educational institutions are providing education facilities to millions of children, but no one is ready to recognise their contribution.

Babur went on to say that it is obligatory for the state to provide free education to the children but it has completely failed in performing its duty.

To a question about non-implementation of the PEIRA’s rules, he said that representatives of private schools in Islamabad met with Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry recently to discuss the amendments to the PEIRA rules.

He further revealed that the case is currently in the court, and will be decided on October 5. He added that during the meeting, it was decided that the court’s decision would be binding for everyone to follow.

He also said that the minister assured the meeting members that the proposals of private schools’ organisation would be considered by the Rules Amendment Committee and all the practical proposals would be incorporated in the amendments.

Babur said that the minister was also asked to issue an executive order, as they were given verbal assurances a number of times, to ensure that the issue is resolved once and for all.

When approached PEIRA Chairman Hasnat Qureshi, he said that it is true that this time, the private schools have resorted to considerable fee hikes, which he termed unjustified. He also went on to say that this is merely an excuse to loot the poor parents. He added that since they got stayed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), hence the authority cannot use discretion against unjust fee hikes.

He said that they moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the IHC’s stay to which the former directed the latter to ensure a day to day hearing of the case so that a decision regarding the case that has been pending for a year can be decided within two weeks.

He informed that they have received multiple complaints against the private schools pertaining to the increase in fee; however, he said that since the matter is in the court, they could not take action. He, however, assured that the PEIRA rules would be implemented in their true spirit once the court’s verdict has been announced.