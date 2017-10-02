Pakistani ‘drug trafficker’ among six beheaded in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia government on Monday executed six people, including a Pakistani citizen, convicted of drug trafficking and homicide, the highest number of executions in a single day this year.

The Pakistani man was beheaded for drug trafficking and five Saudi nationals for homicide, the interior ministry said.

Monday’s executions bring to 44 the number of convicts put to death this year, according to an AFP tally of government statements.

The oil-rich kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

The country reported 153 people executed last year, a number confirmed by London-based rights group Amnesty International.