‘Pakistan proud of exemplary friendship with China’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is proud of the exemplary, sincere and time-tested friendship with China.

In a statement issued here Sunday on the occasion of 68th anniversary of the Peoples Republic of China, while congratulating the government and people of China and expressing good wishes for them, she said that the government and people of Pakistan equally shared the joy and happiness of independence with the government and people of China.

The minister said that the exemplary friendship between the two countries had been transformed into a kinship of ‘iron brothers’. She added that both the countries had stood by each other in thick and thin and their relations had attained new heights with the passage of time.

Marriyum said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC,) which had the potential to usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the entire region, was a ranting testimony to the unbreakable bonds between the two countries as it had given a new direction and meaning to their relations. She also observed that due to the vision of leaders of the two countries the eternal friendship between the two states was being passed onto the next generations in the form of CPEC.

She also said that the two countries were making collective endeavours for peace, progress and prosperity of the region.