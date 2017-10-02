OLMT’s first consignment of coaches arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: The first consignment of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) containing three coaches and two engines has arrived in Lahore, which has been parked at depot at Dera Gujjran. A special ceremony for unveiling the rolling stock will be held very soon.

The consignment was sent to Lahore from Karachi Port on September 25.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, the first Orange Line metro train will be launched on October 7th. He said that efforts were underway to complete the Orange Line Metro Train Project by December.

75 per cent of the civil work on the LOMT project has so far been completed. A total 27 set of trains, each comprising five cars, are being imported from China. As many as 23 train sets will reach Lahore by the end of the year as per the schedule issued by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO.