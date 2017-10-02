Nawaz’s indictment deferred until Oct 9, non-bailable arrest warrants of Sharif’s sons, son-in-law issued

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the corruption case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family on Monday ordered the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, and son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, remain standing.

Following Nawaz’s appearance in the court, his lawyer Mohsin Ranjha said the ousted PM’s indictment has been deferred until October 9, the next scheduled date of hearing. He also assured the court that Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) MNA Safdar will be appearing before the court in the next hearing.

He further said that Nawaz’s request of exemption from personal appearance is yet to be decided.

Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted today’s hearing.

According to details, strict security steps have been ensured by the law enforcement agencies for the former premier’s appearance before the court. Around 2,000 security officials, including police and Rangers personnel, have been deployed in and around the area of the judicial complex where the hearing is taking place.

Media representatives, as well as supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and members of the government, have been barred from entering the judicial complex.

Nawaz is accompanied by his political aide, Senator Asif Kirmani.

The accountability court has summoned Sharif, his children Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar on Monday (today) in references relating to Avenfield apartments, Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the previous hearing, Nawaz was allowed to exit the court after making a brief appearance so that legal proceedings against him could be initiated. The accountability court also announced that Nawaz Sharif would be indicted on October 2.

In addition, the court had also ordered the issuance of bailable warrants of Nawaz’s children, Hasan, Hussain, and Maryam as well as his son-in-law MNA Capt (r) Safdar to ensure their appearance at the next court hearing scheduled on October 2. Each of the four accused will also have to submitted bonds worth Rs1 million each.