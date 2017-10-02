NA passes Electoral Reforms Bill amid ruckus

–AML chief says favouring Nawaz has put democracy at stake

The National Assembly on Monday passed the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 amid ruckus by the opposition members in Assembly. The bill when tabled in the Assembly had provoked strong protests from the opposition, as its members started tearing up the copies of the bill and chanted slogans against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bill, presented by Law Minister Zahid Hamid, will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif to head the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) again.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the Assembly that the clause 203 of the bill is against the spirit of the country’s Constitution as it seeks to help an unqualified man to become the head of a party. He said the PTI will challenge the bill in court, adding that the party also seeks removal of clause 203 besides restoration of Political Parties’ Order.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan resolved that his party, in collaboration with other opposition parties, will block the Elections Bill 2017 from being passed by the National Assembly. While addressing a press conference, he said that he was contacting other opposition parties to invite them to challenge the bill, which had been passed with a majority vote by Senate last month after a key amendment proposed by the PPP, to retain a clause resurrected by General Pervez Musharraf through the Political Parties Order 2002, was rejected.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, amid chants of ‘shame shame’ from the PML-N lawmakers, said that he will move the court against the respective bill, saying for the sake of just one man [Nawaz Sharif] the country’s democracy has been put on the line. He said, “Nawaz Sharif is not even ready to accept his own brother Shehbaz Sharif as the party chief.”

On the other hand, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday cleared the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the party’s president. The PML-N leaders approved an amendment which allows any person to assume the party’s presidency even if that person does not hold public office.

The PML-N members also endorsed a resolution forwarded by Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan, reposing confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PML-N had managed to amend the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 in the opposition-controlled Senate in favour of Nawaz’s bid to become the party president.