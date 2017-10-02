NA passes Electoral Reforms Bill amid ruckus

–AML chief says favouring Nawaz has put democracy at stake
The National Assembly on Monday passed the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 amid ruckus by the opposition members in Assembly. The bill when tabled in the Assembly had provoked strong protests from the opposition, as its members started tearing up the copies of the bill and chanted slogans against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The bill, presented by Law Minister Zahid Hamid, will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif to head the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) again.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the Assembly that the clause 203 of the bill is against the spirit of the country’s Constitution as it seeks to help an unqualified man to become the head of a party. He said the PTI will challenge the bill in court, adding that the party also seeks removal of clause 203 besides restoration of Political Parties’ Order.
Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan resolved that his party, in collaboration with other opposition parties, will block the Elections Bill 2017 from being passed by the National Assembly. While addressing a press conference, he said that he was contacting other opposition parties to invite them to challenge the bill, which had been passed with a majority vote by Senate last month after a key amendment proposed by the PPP, to retain a clause resurrected by General Pervez Musharraf through the Political Parties Order 2002, was rejected.
Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, amid chants of ‘shame shame’ from the PML-N lawmakers, said that he will move the court against the respective bill, saying for the sake of just one man [Nawaz Sharif] the country’s democracy has been put on the line. He said, “Nawaz Sharif is not even ready to accept his own brother Shehbaz Sharif as the party chief.”
On the other hand, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday cleared the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as the party’s president. The PML-N leaders approved an amendment which allows any person to assume the party’s presidency even if that person does not hold public office.
The PML-N members also endorsed a resolution forwarded by Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan, reposing confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier, the PML-N had managed to amend the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 in the opposition-controlled Senate in favour of Nawaz’s bid to become the party president.
We are a funny country with noting working with and for us. “Ham ne Sikhon ko bhi apni jahalat aur hamaqat me mat ker diya he.” We are governing Pakistan with a ghost democracy. Is it democracy without any level playing field and without its playing rules? Look at American democracy. It is delivering from 1796. It has two “cult free” mainstream,political parties.Presidentis elected for a term of 4 years with a mid-term election. It determines if he might get another 4 years term. After that he vanishes from active politics. We are sick of seeing shopworn faces of culprits and scoundrels in politics. We call the country Islamic democratic republic. What a shameful fraud is this with people and, especially, with God. Islamic Jamhuriat “70 sal se Zakat kha rahi he. Allah Ta’ala nr Zakat ke 8 hisse kiye hin aur top pe “Fuqara-n-Masakeen” ke nam rakhe hain. Ye sab “Haram-khore” hakoomatain Allah Ta’alakomto Qiamat ke Din moonh dikhainmgeen. Pehle to Qabar me jate hi in ki “cheekhain” nikel parhain geen. Allah Ta’ala ne Fauj ko apni blessings se “load” ker diya he.”I have bought your Jano Mal inmlieu of Jannah. I am your real strength. I am “enough for you.” He proved it in the Battle of Trenches. “I sent a strong win that drove the enemy empty handed and I became “Enough” for you.” He sends Angels of great fighting valour to you to firm your steps in battle and “cast my terror (Ro’b” on the enemy. I know your enemy and make their trickery in vain. Your job is to be steadfast with Namaz and “fazqurul laha kaseerun.” The cursed Islamic are steeped in “Firqas.” “Ham to Namaz ka matlab bhi nahi jante.”
