IED blast kills one, injures two in Swat

PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and two others injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targetting the vehicle of peace committee member Ahmed Zeb blew up in Malam Jabba near Mingora, Swat on Monday morning.

Although Zeb survived the attack, his father Mian Sher was killed during the incident.

Officials in Swat informed that unknown persons planted an IED on the roadside which was blown up with a remote control when Zeb’s vehicle was passing the area.

Swat Police have registered the case and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Malamjabba, a mountainous resort of Swat valley was known to be a stronghold of militants in 2007-2009. However, the militant network was destabilised during the military action Raah-i-Raast. However, from time to time, rare violent acts take place in Malamjaba and its adjacent Manglawar and Charbagh areas.