CBEC organises moot on cross-border e-commerce

KARACHI: The ‘Fourth Optics Valley Global Cross Border e-Commerce’ has been taking place since 2014, and this year as well it was held successfully on September 8 and 9 with the joint support of Wuhan municipality and Hubei Province Department of Commerce of, organised by CBEC CEO Yuhong Zheng During.

The theme was focused on business growth and connections directing the idea of ‘new connection, new business Form, and new growth driver’. The forum addressed business models of cross-border e-commerce, new trends along with innovative connective model of cross-border cooperation to ensure upgrading and transformation of cross-border e-commerce.

Representing eWorldTrade, Noman from Pakistan said, “All countries are intensifying support to the new business forms of cross-border e-commerce, which has become a ‘new growth point’ of world trade and countries can enjoy several benefits through b2b e-commerce trading.”