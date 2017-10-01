When pot calls the kettle black

Pakistan and India need to behave like two wise septuagenarians

‘Bhai, yeh tau saas-bahu kaa jhagra hai, chalta hei rahay gaa’ (Brother, this is a fight between a mother and her son’s wife, it will continue like this) is how Pakistani and Indian diplomats sum up Pak-India relationship in their private conversations. On the floor of United Nations General Assembly, however, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have been calling each other ‘sponsor of terrorism’, ‘exporter of terrorism’, and ‘mother of terrorism’ for past couple of years. A textbook example of pot calling the kettle black, a friend blurted out after hearing speeches delivered at 72nd UNGA by prime minister of Pakistan and foreign minister of India.

Many of you must have heard or read Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi’s speech at United Nation General Assembly. Mr Abbasi touched upon issues as diverse as climate change and Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. His speech was not only well-balanced but also covered a wide variety of affairs that call for world’s immediate attention like growth and development, regional politics, Kashmir dispute, rising racism and xenophobia, ethnic cleansing of Rohingya among others. PM Abbasi also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the charter of United Nations for the greater good of all. He rued the hostile role India played in South Asia, its refusal to implement UN Security Council resolutions that call for plebiscite in Kashmir and demanded an investigation to look into ‘India’s crimes in Kashmir’.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister for external affairs, saw eye to eye with PM Abbasi on almost all issues including the menace of terrorism that gnaws at the soul of our world. She recounted various initiatives taken by her government in pursuance of Vision 2030 that aims to empower the poor through various schemes and eradication of corruption through demonetisation among other steps. Swaraj, in her bid to counter PM Abbasi’s insistence on UN Resolutions on Kashmir, said that under the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration India and Pakistan resolved that they would settle all outstanding issues bilaterally. ‘A country that has been the world’s greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity’ is how she summed up Pakistan.

Our permanent representative at UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi, practising her right to reply, called India ‘Mother of terrorism’ and showed a picture of Kashmiri pellet gun victim, which turned out to be a Palestinian girl. Indian diplomat Paulomi Tripartite countered Pakistan’s reply with the picture of slain Indian army officer Umer Fayyaz, who is said to have been killed by Kashmiri mujahideen. And the tit-for-tat series of replies continue.

What happened last September at UNGA?

A year back, fighter jets flew over Islamabad and released flares all over the starless night sky, reports of India moving heavy artillery guns closer to LoC were rampant, motorways were being turned into emergency runways, regular flights were delayed due to ‘Highmark’ exercises by Pakistan Air Force. Amidst such circumstances at home, the then PM Nawaz Sharif addressed the United Nation General Assembly in New York and highlighted everything under the sun and reiterated what had already been reiterated countless times before. Back then, Eenam Gambhir, Indian First Secretary to UN, exercised her right to reply and proclaimed Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’.

A different PM, a different ambassador. Same old rhetoric. Same old posturing.

SAARC, where art thou?

Things aren’t much different at regional level either, South Aisan Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has long lost both its efficacy and stature. Of late India had been campaigning for a ‘SAARC without Pakistan’. With the disenchanted Afghanistan, an irritated Bangladesh and a choice-less Bhutan on its side, India has indeed more leverage than Pakistan in the near-dead regional forum. Pakistan, on the other hand, finds itself in the company of a shy and silent Sri Lanka, a disinterested Maldives and a weightless Nepal. It may come as a surprise to many that in background talks many movers and shakers of Pakistan are also quite vocal about having second thoughts on the efficacy, utility and the very existence of SAARC.

Islamic Republic of Pakistan scampers from crisis to crisis, tragedy to tragedy, debacle to debacle. The concerned historians could easily recount a hundred times when our motherland escaped utter ruin and perdition. Many an eyewitnesses from yore can vouch that the moments of complete success proved to be nothing but pyrrhic victories. Both, however, continue to hope against hope.

About time to wrap up. I’ll leave you with a beautiful excerpt from the novel Across a Star-Swept Sea by Diana Peterfreund. The lines aptly delineate a way forward for Pakistan and India in particular and world in general.

No one is innocent in the tide of history. Everyone has kings and slaves in his past. Everyone has saints and sinners. We are not to blame for the actions of our ancestors. We can only try to be the best we can, no matter what our heritage, to strive for a better future for all.