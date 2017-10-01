Today’s Cartoon

Pakistan Today
October 1, 2017
Austrian ban on full-face veil in public places comes into force
OJ Simpson released on parole from Nevada jail
Catalan referendum: Voting begins amid police crackdown
Libyan goes on trial over 2012 Benghazi attack that killed US envoy
Gulf states say goodbye to tax-free reputation
S Korea says in close cooperation with US on DPRK communication channels
Ruling elite calls for end to differences
Extra security arrangement this year: Sindh CM
COAS off to Kabul to meet President Ashraf Ghani, others
‘In-house cleaning’ a sign of strength, says interior minister
CPEC boosts Pakistan in global rankings even before completion
CTD kills five terrorists, three flee in Lahore operation
World-first “thunderstorm asthma” warning system launched in Australia
PTI plans to grill Asif in NA
Ashura processions under way around Pakistan; cellular services suspended
Comment
Syed Shahzeb Ali
Pakistan Today
Pardon me but I am positive he was f.rt,,g. too.
