The Lessons we don’t learn from Karbala

Every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala

Ashura, the very meaning of the word signifies remembrance. Remembrance it is, of one of the most influential and inspiring events in the history of the world: influential as it shaped the religion of Islam in the centuries to come, inspiring because it kindled the hearts of many with a burning desire to win the battle of good versus evil, with it began many revolutions and the quest for truth which is to remain until the end of time.

The 10th of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, though having many other historical references, marks the culmination of the Battle of Karbala, in which the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hussain, was martyred. Few other epic events have had such a profound effect on the mind of man than Karbala, for the tragic demise of Hussain has given birth to many philosophies, eulogies, literary branches but above all, a movement which demands vengeance and shows fierce resistance to those who fail to acknowledge its significance. It is mourned as one of the biggest tragedies humankind has suffered, although the lessons embedded in the Battle of Karbala guide us to attain qualities of hope, courage and resilience and rise above its tragedy.

Democracy, resilience, truth and sacrifice

From the day Hussain left Medina for Kufa, to the day of Ashura when he was martyred at Karbala, the entire journey is replete with lessons of courage and upholding truth. When Hussain refused to swear allegiance to Yazid’s caliphate, he maintained that the right to caliphate could only be attained through a democratic consensus among the Muslims as ordained by the Islamic teachings. When he refused to return even after learning that his supporters in Kufa had withered away under the power and prestige of Yazid, he showed remarkable courage to accept what lay beyond and what fate had in store for him. Under these circumstances, when he continued his journey with his decision to face Yazid, he taught that the path of truth is not to be deterred from at any cost, not even life. One of the most noble acts of courage, Hussain’s martyrdom was also one of the noblest of acts of self-sacrifice, in the way of Islam.

Death over humiliation, repentance, patience in adversity

Facing thousands of soldiers of Yazid’s army with a handful of supporters, defeat was imminent for Hussain. Yet he chose death over the humiliation of retreat. This bold sacrifice of his life is one of the rare examples of steadfastness and accepting death as inevitable. So strong was the loyalty of his supporters and kinsmen that despite Hussain allowing them to return from the battleground, not a single person left his side, as they believed in his cause. Such an example of fidelity and loyalty is also rare. Hussain never lost hope and kept encouraging Yazid’s men to question their faith and choose the path of truth, which led to one of his commanders, Hurr ibn Riahy to join the camp of Hussain, becoming one of the first martyrs of the battle. He taught us that it is never too late to repent for our sins and that the doors of forgiveness should never be closed. Witnessing the killings of relatives, children, friends, Hussain never lost his will to fight the battle and endeavoured until the last drop of his blood, proving that patience is a virtue even in the most difficult adversity.

Loyalty, devotion and courage

Not just Hussain, but all those present at Karbala left for us examples to follow. How many of us can bear the pain of thirst for days in scorching heat, like the supporters of Hussain? How many of us can show unflinching support for someone who leads our way, like the martyrs of Karbala? How many can reach the height of devotion touched by Abbas, who lost his limbs in the struggle to carry water for his niece and did not give up until he could breathe no more? Who amongst us is a sister like Zainab, who dared to show her wrath in the court of Yazid and strike the conscience of all surrounding her by rebuking them on committing the sin of martyring the Prophet’s grandson?

Inspiration for the world

While we, the Muslims, debate on how to remember this epic tragedy, when many of us fail to instil the lessons of Karbala in the minds of our younger ones and ourselves do not endeavour to understand and absorb the great philosophies of life imparted in a single day, those belonging to other faiths take inspiration from Hussain. Mahatma Gandhi declared that ‘I learnt from Hussain how to achieve victory while being oppressed.’ Charles Dickens honoured Hussain’s spirit of sacrifice when he said, ‘It stands for reason, therefore, that he sacrificed purely for Islam.’ The events of Karbala amazed Thomas Carlyle as he admits ‘The victory of Hussain, despite his minority, marvels me.’ After spending 20 years in prison, when Nelson Mandela was on the verge of surrender and was about to sign terms and conditions of his government, he suddenly remembered Hussain and the battle of Karbala and said ‘Hussain gave me strength to stand for right of freedom and liberation and I did.’

On this day of Ashura, why do only some of us remember Hussain? His sacrifice was for truth, for Islam, then why do we not make him our symbol of unity and strength and instead, mark this day as a division between sects? When we spread the message of Islam, why don’t we narrate the story of Hussain, for it was because of him that the true spirit of Islam survived and progressed? When we preach the importance of truth, why don’t we exemplify by saying that it was the victory of truth over worldly gains that Yazid is forgotten and Hussain’s memory is alive? When we do lament his death, why don’t we make a proclamation that his sacrifice will not go in vain and the struggle for truth will go on? When we narrate his story, why don’t we pledge that the purpose should not be only re-enactment, it should be a lifelong lesson to be learnt how to emerge victorious against odds, how to become a symbol of courage, how to put others before self, how never be wrong, how to rise from the ashes? Prophet Muhammad said ‘Hussain is from me and I am from Hussain,’ honouring his legacy, can we not atleast strive to be like Hussain?

Ashura is a remembrance not for few, but for all. Not only for Muslims, but for humanity. Ashura is not a tragedy, it is a celebration of the victory of good versus evil, right against wrong. Ashura is not to be remembered at a certain time of the year, it is to be invoked at every occasion when faced with odds, it is to be a beacon of light when all hope is lost, it is the answer to every question asked in defiance of truth.

Every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala.