Professionalism vital for increased efficiency in auditing: AGP

LAHORE: Pakistan Auditor General Javaid Jehangir on Saturday said there is a need for professionalism and skill development in the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) for increased efficiency in auditing, accounting and public sector financial management.

While addressing the probationary officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service during his visit to Pakistan Audit and Accounts Academy, Lahore, he emphasised on demand-based capacity building in the DAGP to enable the officers and staff of the DAGP to adapt to the functional demands in these changing times.

He said that there was a need for professionalism and skill development in the DAGP for increased efficiency in auditing, accounting and public sector financial management. He said that the quality of human resource and its ability to deliver defines this department.

To become a modern-day, effective, and dynamic constitutional establishment committed to public sector accountability in the true spirit, the DAGP is geared to equip its human resource with cutting-edge auditing techniques and modern-day tools for cost-effective auditing and public sector financial management.

He stated that the DAGP is in a transition from traditional auditing methodologies to risk-based auditing in an IT environment which demands advanced sampling and data extraction techniques.

This is a defining moment for the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan and to advance at a greater pace in modernising the DAGP, there needs to be a focus on certifications for its officers in public financial management through partnerships with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) UK, and ACCA UK.

In addition to the same, the DAGP is incentivising the top-of-the-line certifications such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and other relevant certifications to encourage officers to build upon their knowledge and skill sets and contribute more effectively in governance and public sector financial management.

The AGP also reviewed the implementation status of Audit Plan 2017-18 of the field audit offices at Lahore. He directed the field audit offices to effectively implement the plan and meet the timelines for next annual audit reports.