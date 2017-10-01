Govt identifies 46 economic zones throughout country under CPEC

The government is working on a plan for reconstruction and modernization of Board of Investment for introducing the best international practices to provide conducive environment for investment.

This was stated by Chairman of consultative committee of reconstruction and Spokesman of Board of Investment Shah Jahan Shah while talking to APP in Islamabad.

Replying to a question, he said that Investment Facilities Center will also be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.

The Spokesman said the government has identified forty-six economic zones throughout the country in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are approved. Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.