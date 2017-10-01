Govt avenging Nawaz’s disqualification by increasing petrol prices: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) government is avenging former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by increasing prices of petroleum products.

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday revised prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre.

“We (PPP) demand a reduction in the price of petrol,” Bilawal said. “The nation shouldn’t be further burdened with burgeoning prices.”

The new prices are effective from October 1 (today). Petrol will now be sold at Rs73.5 per litre.

Prices for high-speed diesel (HSD) and light-speed diesel (LSD) were also increased by Rs2.

After the revision, HSD will be sold at Rs79.4 per litre and LSD will be sold at Rs46 per litre

The ministry also increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs4 per litre.

The new price is now Rs48 per litre.