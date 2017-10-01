CTD kills five terrorists, three flee in Lahore operation

The Sheikhupura Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) shot dead five terrorists near the city’s Sagian Bridge, while three others managed to escape arrest during a search operation carried out Saturday night.

The CTD acted on a confidential tip it had received that mentioned the presence of “seven or eight” terrorists at a hideout near River Ravi — a locale under the jurisdiction of the Dera Saeen Sindh police station.

Following the arrival of CTD officers, an exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the death of five of the suspected terrorists. However, three managed to flee the area.

CTD officials stated that the suspects they shot allegedly belonged to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a terrorist outfit banned in the nation.

One of the deceased suspects has been identified as Zarrar — a resident of Bahawalnagar and a fugitive who escaped prison earlier — according to CTD Sheikhupura sources.

The surrounding area has subsequently been cordoned off, CTD officials said, adding that the search for the escapees is still underway.

Explosive materials, weapons, and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the deceased suspects, the department’s officers added.