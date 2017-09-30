Zardari asks people to follow Imam Hussain to resist oppression

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of Youm-e-Ashur, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has called upon the people to emulate the example of Imam Hussain in resisting tyranny and injustice.

In his message on Saturday, Zardari said that Imam Hussain made a sacrifice to “resist tyranny, oppression and falsehood at all costs and under all circumstances”.

“This message was relevant in past, is relevant in present and will be relevant in future. The message is universal in character and transcends the bounds of time, geography, guise and climes”.

Tyranny and oppression change guise with time, he said, adding that the tyrant of our time wears the guise of religiosity to unleash a reign of terror in the name of religion. Let us make a decision today to fight this tyranny, he added.