Two countries become new members at Interpol General Assembly

The General Assembly ended in Beijing Friday with good results after the four-day meeting, the release said.

Participants discussed plans regarding fighting global security threats and terrorism, exchanged experience on cyber crime and new types of crime.

The conference approved a position paper on global security and resolutions including the criteria for new countries applying for membership and the term of the Interpol Secretary General. Delegates also elected new members to the organization’s executive committee.

Chinese State Councilor and Public Security Minister Guo Shengkun attended the closing ceremony of the conference, and expressed China’s willingness for closer, more pragmatic and efficient cooperation with Interpol.

China handed the Interpol flag to the United Arab Emirates, who will host the 87th Interpol General Assembly in Dubai in November 2018.