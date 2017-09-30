Talal urges PTI to develop consensus in party

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should first develop consensus in the party on a candidate for the slot of an opposition leader in the National Assembly.

There were differences in the PTI over the candidature for the post, he said talking to a private news channel.

It would be easier for the government if PTI chief Imran Khan became opposition leader, who rarely visited the National Assembly, he said.

He said political parties and politicians in the country were mature and a vibrant media was working, in these circumstances, he added nothing could be done contrary to the facts.

Talal Chaudhry said the government was not concerned about the candidate for the opposition leader, however, PTI should bring unanimous candidate.