Sialkot DPO dismisses traffic police officials for taking bribe

SIALKOT: District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan has dismissed Traffic warden Muhammad Ahmed and a traffic police constable Saifullah for taking a bribe in the city.

According to the details, some people filmed the scene in which these accused were seen taking a bribe from the people near Railway Gate Shahabpura locality of the city a few days ago. This video clip was uploaded on the internet which went viral on social media.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan took a serious notice of this video clip, and after an enquiry conducted by DSP (Traffic) Malik Naveed Ahmed the said officials were found guilty. On the basis of this enquiry, the DPO dismissed Muhammad Ahmed and constable Saifullah from the service.

Meanwhile, Sialkot DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan told reporters that the Civil Line police has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against them. The case (No.764/2017) was registered under sections 161 PPC and 5/2/47 Anti-Corruption Act on the report of Sialkot DSP Traffic (City Circle). Further investigations were underway in this regard.