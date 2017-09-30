Rangers recover arms from MQM-L unit office

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers claimed to have recovered arms from Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) unit office in Orangi Town early on Saturday.

On a tip-off, the Rangers conducted a raid on MQM-L’s unit office in Sector 7-C of Orangi Town.

They recovered a light machine gun (LMG), a Kalashnikov with 11 magazines, a .22 rifle, two 30-bore pistols and 1850 different types of rounds, according to a Rangers spokesperson. The arms were allegedly being kept for target killing and disturbing the law and order situation of the city.