Qureshi for understanding philosophy of Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that there was a need to understand the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom.

Addressing the 39th Hussainia Conference, he said that Imam Hussain embraced martyrdom and did not accept the designs of evil forces. Imam Hussain gave a lesson of standing against tyranny, he added.

He lauded the spirit of unity among people hailing from different sects at the conference. He also prayed for Muslims’ safety.

Several ulema from different schools of thought were present at the conference.