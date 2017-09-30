Qureshi for understanding philosophy of Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that there was a need to understand the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom.
Addressing the 39th Hussainia Conference, he said that Imam Hussain embraced martyrdom and did not accept the designs of evil forces. Imam Hussain gave a lesson of standing against tyranny, he added.
He lauded the spirit of unity among people hailing from different sects at the conference. He also prayed for Muslims’ safety.
Several ulema from different schools of thought were present at the conference.
Martyrdom of Hazrat Hussain had political overtones. He knew it. He could have sought protection from him from the Lord. He din’t. His martyrdom was to ake the Ummah learn lesson and not to prefer worldly gains over the rewards from God in the hereafter Amir Muaviah had told his son to keep an ye over Hussain (RA) as a threat to you. Earlier Amir Muaviah had fought a battle with Ali (RA) and lost. Enmities remined in Muaviah’s blood. Hussain () wasn’t made to rule the country. It was a clear murder of him and to remove him and his postrity politically. Thw Shias have made a monster of this tragedy.
There is a verse in Surah Baqar, repeated,twice: “Those are the people that have gone. They will be revarded for what they earned and you will be revarded what you earn and you will not be questioned about them.
All tis “Mstasm” and “peeta pati” in the open in rallies doesn’t fit with Allah Ta’ala. Hussain (A) is resting with God in His Jannah.