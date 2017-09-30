PPP demands probe of spy agencies over ‘terror links’

— Senator Babar says some ‘invisible forces’ protecting some militants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Farhatullah Babar on Saturday submitted a call-to-attention notice in Senate regarding a recent report that intelligence agencies were shielding terrorists.

Based on a petition submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, the notice called Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal’s attention towards a matter of urgent public importance, namely the reports that terrorists were being ‘shielded and protected’ by an intelligence agency itself.

Senator Babar said that circumstantial evidence to support the claim exists, adding that there were reports that some militants were being protected by some invisible forces. Highlighting such instances, he said that Masood Azhar, head of the banned outfit, has repeatedly been protected from UN sanctions for unexplained reasons.

In his notice, the PPP leader said that the discovery of a Pakistani national identity card and passport from the person of Mullah Mansoor Akhtar, who was killed in a drone strike in May last year, should have led to investigations into who was protecting the Taliban.

“However, there has been no progress in the case… as is evident from the replies to questions recently asked in the Senate raising suspicions of a cover up in the matter,” he said and recalled that in the recent NA-120 by-elections, the photographs of a banned militant leader – appearing on the election posters of a candidate – had raised concern but the interior ministry failed to take notice.

In the notice, Senator Babar said that the complaint of the intelligence employee against his own department has lent a sense of urgency to the matter. In response to the petition, the agency has demanded that the petition be dismissed on the grounds of being frivolous, as it demands the disclosure of details pertaining to secret operations and task objectives.

Addressing a seminar, organised by the Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Senator Babar suggested to the government and its policymakers to revisit Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan and banned militant groups.

“Pakistan will have to revisit its policy towards Afghanistan and banned militant groups operating,” he said, adding that there should be no distinction among different groups of Taliban and they should be dealt with in a strict manner.

Senator Babar said that Pakistan and the United States have traditionally shared a transactional relationship.

Along with Senator Babar, Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Chairman Khalid Mahmood and National Defence University’s Department of International Relations Chairperson Dr Shaheen Akhtar discussed different aspects of US President Donald Trump’s policy towards Afghanistan and South Asia.

The speakers highlighted the impact of President Trump’s policies in the light of the complex regional geo-strategic environment. On this, they suggested some policy recommendations in order to cope with the emerging challenges posed by the new US foreign policy objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Babar said that strategic relations between the US and India have existed for a long time. However, former US president Bill Clinton’s tenure brought a noticeable strategic shift in the US policy towards South Asia, he pointed out.

He argued that Trump’s policy was a continuation of that strategic shift, initiated by Clinton. He also appreciated the government’s efforts to sensitise the international community regarding the sacrifices and endeavours of the country in the global war against terrorism.

However, the PPP lawmaker maintained that it was more important for Pakistan to sensitise its institutions first before looking elsewhere for help. Speaking on the occasion, the ISSI chairman highlighted the Chinese perspective regarding the new US strategy towards Afghanistan and South Asia.

He said that the Chinese believed that a new war initiated by President Trump was going to engulf Afghanistan shortly, with the sole aim of only crushing the Taliban rather than focusing on nation-building. Mehmood maintained that the US wanted India to play an influential role in the Indo-Pacific region.

SMARTER MILITARY STRATEGY: The opinion was supported by Dr Shaheen Akhtar who said that the US wanted to balance the emerging influence of China at the regional level by aiding India. Analysing Trump’s policy, Senator Khattak said that the US was promoting a smarter military strategy which was solely focused on counter-terrorism operations without providing any timeline.

He labelled Obama’s policy towards Afghanistan as a ‘bankrupt military strategy’ while referring to the deployment of over 100,000 troops in Afghanistan and announcing withdrawal plan at the same time. The seminar was attended by distinguished guests from different embassies, including the US, Russia, France and Sweden, along with think tanks, academicians and students.