Nawaz to leave for London on Oct 5

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to fly to London on October 5, sources privy to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the disqualified premier would fly back to his Mayfair residence in the coming week after around a weeklong stay in Pakistan. He had landed in Islamabad on Monday and convened a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi among leaders of the party and appeared for a corruption reference hearing at an accountability court. Nawaz also held a fiery press conference in Islamabad condemning judiciary for ousting him in Panama papers case

Later, he visited Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and applied for an extension of his British visa at the embassy of the United Kingdom. A meeting with Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz was also on his checklist which occurred in Lahore.

Sources have reported that the ex-premier is going to see his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz after she was discharged from a London hospital this week following successful surgeries for treatment of lymph nodes cancer.

She won the NA-120 by-poll held on September 17 with a margin of over 10,000 votes. The campaign for her by-election was conducted by her daughter Maryam Nawaz in her absence who, along with her two brothers, is also in London. Reports of Nawaz Sharif flying back to London had earlier surfaced this week but were denied.