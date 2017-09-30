Karachi knife attacks: CCTV footage surfaces, police register two more cases

KARACHI: Police have obtained CCTV footage of what seems to be the notorious Karachi knife attacker who has stabbed and injured eight women so far in the city.

According to details, the case has seen some progress as a CCTV footage showing the suspect travelling on his motorcycle in an alley has been obtained.

The attacker can be seen in the CCTV footage, which was initially broadcast by ARY News, passing through an alley as children play in the street. He is clad in a black shirt and is wearing black pants. The suspect is seen to be wearing a helmet in the footage.

Police have also obtained details pertaining to the identity of the suspect. According to the description provided by the women who were attacked by him, the suspect is a thin man with a light shave and curly hair.

He also attacked one of the victims without wearing a helmet. The attacker carries a bag with him too.

Meanwhile, the police have registered two more cases reported by the victims in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality this week, bringing the total to five.

Till Thursday, eight women in areas of Rabia City and Jauhar Chowrangi had reported being stabbed by an assailant on a bike. The attacker had also attacked one of the women without wearing a helmet.

The incidents have sparked fear and panic among the area residents, forcing women to take extra precautions before going outside.