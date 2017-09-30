Glory of Islam: Pakistan observes Yaum-e-Ashur

President, PM asks nation to shun religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline

STAFF REPORT/AGENCIES

All is set to observe Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Haram with sanctity and reverence to renew the unwavering resolve to fight against all types of tyrannical forces and for the sake of rightness and justice besides accomplishing the cherished mission to take to the lofty level – the glory of Islam.

Various mourning processions will be taken out in all cities. As many as 319 gatherings (majalis) and 144 registered (licensed) processions will be held in Rawalpindi. The security agencies have declared 109 trouble spots (flashpoints) and 125 sensitive points in the garrison city.

The government announced elaborate security measures with the deployment of military and paramilitary forces along with the contingents of the police to avoid any untoward incident. The Sindh Home Department has put a ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

Display of weapons has been banned all over the province for a period of 60 days that would be applicable to private security guards while there is also a ban on vehicles that look like police vehicles. The home secretary also confirmed that mobile service would be banned only in the sensitive areas on the suggestion of the security agencies.

In his message to the nation, President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan can get rid of all political and social issues like extremism by deciding the line of action keeping in view Imam Hussain’s (RA) sacrifice which guides us in all aspects of our lives. While commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his family members, “we should keep in view his objectives and strategies which provide solution to the issues of the whole humanity particularly those confronting us,” he said.

He said that the sacrifices of the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) teach us that collective goals and purgation of the society were superior to one’s own person and personal interests which can never be compromised. He said the second lesson taught by Karbala tragedy was that the affairs of a state or a society cannot be subject to the wishes of a few people or a certain group.

“This is because, these affairs have to do with the great principles of humanity, human freedom and human welfare which, according to Islam’s golden principles, can only be achieved by opting consultative and collective approach,” he said and viewed that the great sacrifice also teaches to all a lesson to have a deep look into every day incidents in the society besides inculcating in ourselves the courage to proclaim what was right or wrong.

President Mamnoon urged the nation that besides paying rich tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and his noble family, “we should also make a pledge to carry out our individual and collective affairs while following the footsteps of the family of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In his separate message to the nation, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that keeping in view the internal and external threats confronting the country in the current scenario, the nation should shun religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

He said that the day reminds all of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against falsehood in a war of good and evil. He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the truth was destined to live forever and elimination was the fate of the falsity.

Instead of obeying the forces of oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and became the standard bearer of truthfulness, he said, adding that he (Imam Hussain) taught the lessons of patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden principles for whole humanity.

Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression. Besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against Yazidiat, Imam Hussain (AS) also taught his followers not to hesitate from any sacrifice when it comes the truth and justice, he said.

Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions, “Yaum-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice,” he said and viewed that Yazidiat was in fact a mindset with a sole objective of establishing a rule of oppression and tyranny and not to avoid making bloodshed to fulfill its nefarious designs.

On Saturday, mourners across the country paid homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the Karbala tragedy, with 9th Muharram processions in all major cities set to culminate at their designated destinations after sunset. City administrations also chalked out elaborate traffic plans for the processions in an effort to ensure smooth traffic flow in each of the major cities.