Four men arrested in Multan on suspicion of terrorism

MULTAN: Four suspected terrorists were arrested in Multan by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday night.

The CTD also seized a huge cache of arms and explosives from them.

According to details, the raid was conducted on a tip-off, and suspected terrorists were identified as Nasir, Ali, Tahir and Shafqat.

The CTD also claimed to have recovered six hand grenades, two pistols, one IED (improvised explosive device), two-kilogramme explosives, three-metre detonating cord, eight-metre safety, and ten detonators from the suspects.

Further investigations are underway.