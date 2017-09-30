China, Pakistan share same views on int’l affairs, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed good wishes to the Chinese leadership and public on the 68th National Day of China.

In his message on Saturday, the chief minister said Pakistan is the first country in the world which recognised the People’s Republic of China as an independent and sovereign country and the friendship between both countries has become a matter of pride.

He said due to excellent economic policies and hard work, China has become a major economy of the world and in a very short time China has emerged as a strong defence power. The chief minister said Pakistan and China share similar views regarding international affairs, peace and mutual respect.

He said new avenues of Pak-China friendship have been opened during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. He said the Pak-China friendship has touched new heights due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and 60 billion dollar Chinese investment in Pakistan is proof of this strong friendship.

He said a new period of development has started with the CPEC. He said One Belt One Road vision of the Chinese president is the great vision of development and progress. He said opponents of the CPEC should realise that this great project cannot be stopped and it will continue till completion.