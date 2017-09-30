BJP leader threatens to ‘break’ Pakistan into ‘four pieces’

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has threatened that India would break Pakistan into four pieces.
India, he added, would be ready for such a move around April 2018.
In an interview with an Indian news agency, he said: “There is no need for India to weep, but it will teach a lesson to Pakistan.”
He said that now China had mended its ways. “Now China has also started speaking against Pakistan,” he claimed.
Swamy said that China was asking Pakistan to improve its ties with India.
Reacting to Subramanian Swamy’s statement, AML chief Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan’s security is insurance of India. “India will be eliminated if it made any mistake,” he maintained.
PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the evil eye being cast on Pakistan will be gouged out.
Meanwhile, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said that India has waged an undeclared war. “We will not let India establish its hegemony in the region,” he maintained.
Let us talk logic and make both sides l;earn lessons on how not to indulge in brick-batting and how to forge peace and leave our matters in the good care with the most kind and loving God.
Allah tells us in His sublime Book: “We habe bought your “jno mal” in lieu of Jannah. We know your enemies. We are “enough” for you. We send down Angels of great valour to you in battle. They firm your steps and cast Our “Ro’b” (terror) on the enemy. Be steadfast with Namaz and keep remembering Me abundantly. I have given you strength on doule of your enemy. Enemy will “never” subdue you. Live and fight in “fee sabeel lillah” for the “sake” of Allah.”
Islam is essentially a religion of peace. In a Hadith it is clearly mentioned that “the ink of th pen of a scholar is better than the blood of the martyr.”
The spokesmen on our side are too ar strayed from Allah Ta’ala. Our Army didn’t have even a semblance of “Eaman” in Allah and didn’t even know or even heard the word “fee sabeel lillah.” So it disgraced itself.
Allah will God-willing remain fim. God has the alternative to replace us with a better generation.
India is, and has been, and shall remain in future on the wrong side of God
Islam prefers peace over war and it even accepts terms peace unfavourabl to please Allah.
We are taught to make peace with India over Kashmir in God’s sake. He might give us in reward our lost East Punjab with J&K in it. And He will. with His blessing< thisact to the benefit of the peopl on the other side.
We need only to reform us and to remain on the right side of Allah Ta'ala.
how stopped and insane these BJP mugs…. even China has no guts neither they have such intentions to annoy Pakistan they know what will happen if they do so… when it Comes to India …. plZzzz Com on are you guys out of your mind???
so you guys think you will attack on our Country and we’ll give u warm welcome by showering flowers on your soldiers!?!!! Hahahaha
you will be facing massive retaliation in that case no only from our Soldiers but also from the whole Nation we will never leave you guys in peace if you do such thing…