BJP leader threatens to ‘break’ Pakistan into ‘four pieces’

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has threatened that India would break Pakistan into four pieces.

India, he added, would be ready for such a move around April 2018.

In an interview with an Indian news agency, he said: “There is no need for India to weep, but it will teach a lesson to Pakistan.”

He said that now China had mended its ways. “Now China has also started speaking against Pakistan,” he claimed.

Swamy said that China was asking Pakistan to improve its ties with India.

Reacting to Subramanian Swamy’s statement, AML chief Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan’s security is insurance of India. “India will be eliminated if it made any mistake,” he maintained.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the evil eye being cast on Pakistan will be gouged out.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said that India has waged an undeclared war. “We will not let India establish its hegemony in the region,” he maintained.