Army soldier among three martyred in Indian firing near LoC

Indian forces once again violated the ceasefire agreement resorting to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) late on Friday, the Pakistan Army said, which resulted in martyrdom of the junior commissioned officer (JCO) and two civilians.

This is the second ceasefire violation by the Indian forces during the last 72 hours. The unprovoked fire came in Rakh Chikri area of Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, in which the Indian troops targeted civilian population through heavy weapons, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The cross-LoC heavy firing resulted in martyrdom of two civilians, including a woman, while another was wounded. A patrol team of the Pakistan Army, assisting evacuation of civilians, also came under fire from across the LoC, which resulted in martyrdom of a naib subedar and injuries to three other soldiers, the statement read.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army gave a fitting response to Indian hostility targeting enemy posts which engaged civilian population. It said that there have been reports of casualties on the Indian side of the LoC.

On Wednesday, one civilian embraced martyrdom and four others were wounded after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Nakyal sector in Azad Jammu Kashmir. The Pakistan Army had inflicted casualties and heavy losses on the Indian posts in retaliation.