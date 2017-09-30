9th Muharram observed in city with religious fervour  

KARACHI: Thousands of mourners from across the city on Saturday joined the main 9th Muharram procession at Nishtar Park to pay respect for the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions at the battlefield of Karbala more than 1,400 years ago.

It was since morning that people in small to medium-sized groups had started converging at Nishtar Park to attend the Majlis (sermon) and join the main procession that started moving as per schedule in an organised manner with scouts, representing different from communities, escorting the procession.

Extra-ordinary security measures were also in place with cell phone services suspended for around 14 hours and heavy deployment of personnel belonging to law enforcing agencies, including Sindh Rangers and Karachi Police. All high-rise buildings located on the route of the main procession were manned by cops, including snipers on the rooftops, keeping a strict vigil to avert any untoward incident.

As per directives of the Sindh police chief, 9,912 police personnel were on duty for the security of not only the participants of the processions but also the citizens in general. There were also a sizeable number of people attending an estimated 6,458 Majalis and meetings arranged in different parts of the metropolis. These are beside 655 small to medium sized processions of mourners.

The main procession route, that had otherwise been sealed to facilitate the mourners and ensure smooth flow, was not deprived of traditional hustle as numerous medical camps, sabeels and stalls were there to provide any needed assistance to the participants. Aerial surveillance had been further arranged for the occasion ensuring that the security is not compromised in any manner or at any level.