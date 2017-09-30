9th Muharram being observed across country amid stringent security measures

KARACHI: Processions to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala will be taken out by mourners across the country on Saturday (today), the ninth of Muharram.

The main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park in Karachi, while in Lahore it will be taken out from Pando Street.

The yearly processions will be taken out from Quetta, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Stringent security measures have been in place in light of the occasion. The mobile and internet services have been suspended in the parts of the country.

A ban has been placed on pillion riding across Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on the occasion of Ashura.

The metro service will remain suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today and on the 10th of Muharram.

On Friday, the main mourning procession for the eighth of Muharram was taken out in Karachi, which started from the Nishter Park after Zuhr prayers and reached peacefully at Husainian Iranian Kharadar after Maghrib prayers.

The 10th of Muharram, Youm-e-Ashur, will be observed with great reverence on Sunday.