974th ghusal ceremony of Data Ganj Bakhsh held

LAHORE: The 974th annual “ghusal ceremony” of the shrine of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, was held on Saturday.

Finance minister and Data Darbar Religious Affairs Committee Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar was the chief guest of the ceremony while Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also attended the ceremony.

Following the recitation of Quran, CM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar bathed the mausoleum with rose water and laid wreaths at the grave. They also prayed for the prosperity, stability and peace in the country.