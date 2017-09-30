FC foils bid to attack Muharram procession in Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday prevented a possible attack on a Muharram procession in Quetta while at least 27 suspects were taken into custody in joint raids carried out in different cities on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

FC Balochistan recovered a car prepared as an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Pishin district of the province.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies and Levies forces conducted raids and recovered a huge quantity of weapons from Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

Kohlu Deputy Commissioner Agha Nabil told a press conference that the security forces raided Makhi Nala area of Kahan.

During the raid, arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants’ hideouts.

Three hand grenades, seven anti-tank mines, 477 LMG rounds, one kilogramme of explosive material, rifle, machine gun, detonator, five RPG-7 fuses, 400 yards of detonator cable and other weapons were recovered, Nabil stated.

According to the ISPR, extensive intelligence based operations (IBOs) were carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during which 27 suspects were arrested and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.

The statement further said the paramilitary troops in coordination with other law enforcement agencies are maintaining law and order situation in Punjab province.

Rangers along with police carried out patrolling and flag marches in important areas of the major cities and Quick Reaction Forces have also been put on high alert near the sensitive areas, it added.

Earlier on Sept 9, the security agencies had conducted raids in Autto Khel area of Mohmand Agency and Battan village of Upper Dir’s Wari Tehsil.

During the raid, a large cache of arms and ammunition, including machine guns, mortars, rocket launchers, hand grenades, explosive material and communication equipment were recovered.