Will the CDA allow Kavaan to die a dignified death?

ISLAMABAD: Kavaan, the miserable elephant at Islamabad zoo who recently turned 32, is screaming for help as two decades of being bound in chains has taken a mental and physical toll on the majestic creature.

Belonging to the pedigree of Asian elephants, Kavaan was a gift to former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq from the Sri Lankan government.

Leading a lonely existence since the death of its partner, namely Saheli, five years ago, the mentally disturbed elephant has been kept in Pakistan as authorities believe that allowing him to travel abroad for rehabilitation and treatment will bring a bad name to the country.

The above mentioned reason is key to understand the non-seriousness shown so far by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to send the unwell elephant abroad for treatment. This is despite the fact that international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have offered to fly the sick animal out of the country and admit it to an animal sanctuary free of cost and for the rest of its life.

A NGO, namely Free the Wild, had gone to the extent as to offer a pair of young elephants as replacement for Kavaan, with the intention to fly the latter abroad. Unfortunately, their offers fell on deaf ears and no further action was taken in this regard.

The miserable creature housed at Islamabad zoo has dutifully entertained generations of visitors, young and old alike, for the past three decades. During this time, the elephant was condemned to chains in scorching heat and frigid winters without receiving any proper medical treatment, especially since the past few years.

Events took a positive turn last year when animal rights campaigners from Pakistan and abroad demanded to free the animal which culminated in a series of Senate hearings. The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat got involved with Kavaan’s issue after the local media started reporting on the terrible living conditions provided to the elephant in the zoo.

In July 2016, the Standing Committee Chairman Senator Talha Mehmood and other members decided that Kavaan was better off in a sanctuary abroad. Shortly afterwards, a sanctuary in Cambodia offered their services to fly the animal to the South East Asian country without any charge and help in its rehabilitation. However, no real progress was made in this regard.

Presently, both the CDA and the NGO Free the Wild, are at loggerheads with each other over the issue. The bone of contention between both the parties is whether the elephant should be immediately shifted to an elephant sanctuary abroad or whether the authority should improve existing facilities at the zoo, including improved diet and medication.

In both cases, the exploited animal was denied a happy retired life. The tug of war between the CDA and the international NGO is an ongoing affair. The CDA is of the view that if it allows any international NGO to take Kavaan abroad it would bring shame to the country.

A resident of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali, was of the view that the authorities concerned fear that allowing any international NGO to provide the distressed elephant a good life abroad would raise questions about the integrity and competency of our country. Due to this, the authorities have condemned the elephant to stay in Islamabad zoo for the rest of its life.

However, when contacted, CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the previous staff who had been accused of mistreating the elephant had been replaced with new staff members who had better training and experience in handling the animal.

He said that facilities for Kavaan have also been improved, and the authority is continuously working to further enhance the living conditions for Kavaan in Margharzar Zoo.