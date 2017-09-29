Turkish companies vow to improve Punjab’s healthcare

LAHORE: The heads of Turkish companies and high officials attending the Pak-Medica Health Exhibition called on the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday. On the occasion, the Turkish companies assured of their investment and cooperation in improving the healthcare system of the Punjab.

The agreement of Hospital Management Information System was also signed between Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority and Turkish companies Havelsan-Sisoft. Under this agreement, the Turkish companies will introduce Hospital Management Information System in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant and Research Centre. The first phase of this system will be completed by December 2017. Mujahid Sherdil, CEO of IDAP and Zeynip Arzu Celik signed the agreement on behalf of respective sides.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the growing cooperation between Turkey and the Punjab government in the healthcare sector will benefit the ailing humanity and the Turkish cooperation will also help in improving the healthcare facilities. He said that the participation of Turkish companies in large number in the Pak-Medica Health Exhibition is praiseworthy.

For the past several years, new avenues of economic cooperation have been opened and promoted between Pakistan and Turkey. He said that the cooperation of Punjab and Turkey with regard to medical and healthcare is a wonderful model. A 60-bed hospital has been established in Muzaffargarh with collaboration from Turkey; its capacity has been increased to 120 beds.

The chief minister directed to constitute a joint committee comprising officials of Punjab government and heads of Turkish companies to regularly review the growing cooperation in the healthcare sector. The heads of Turkish companies appreciated the efforts of Shehbaz Sharif for development and betterment of healthcare system. They added that Shehbaz Sharif feels for the ailing humanity and his reforms for the betterment of Punjab’s healthcare system are commendable.