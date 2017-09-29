Trump is no push over

This requires an overhaul of Pak-US relations

Within days of President Trump’s announcement of the new Afghan policy, the Pakistan establishment, government and Parliament expressed one after another strong displeasure over Trump’s diatribe against Pakistan. Especially irritating were the peremptory tone and the embroidery that the US had been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars while they were housing the very terrorists US was fighting. The Foreign Minister told the Senate that talks with US and bilateral visits had been suspended in protest. Henceforth strict protocol was to be followed in meetings with US. No American delegation or official was to be entertained before prior permission or allowed to meet anyone belonging to a higher level.

Speaking at the Asia Society forum Kh Asif told that the likes of Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeeds were relics of the US’ Afghan war inherited by Pakistan which had become liabilities for the country. It is for the first time and that too after Hafiz Saeed’s MML contested against the PMLN in NA-120 that the government officially debunked JuD. This is welcome anyway. Interestingly Asif did not mention JeM for reasons known only to himself. This would strengthen the perception that those who matter continue to indulge in cherry-picking.

Pakistan according to Kh Asif is also ready to work with India to seek peaceful resolution of all disputes and to create an environment of peace and stability allowing the people of the two countries to realise their aspirations of prosperity and development. However a new initiative was needed to bring India and Pakistan to the negotiating table. While keeping in view India’s obduracy this seems to be wish fulfilment, the pursuit of peace must be continued.

While Kh Asif’s meeting with Vice President Pence went on well, it remains to be seen if President Trump is willing to tone down his rhetoric, recognize the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war on terror, realizes the need for talks with the Afghan Taliban and the importance of countries sharing borders with Afghanistan in the peace process. While India may economically help Afghanistan it has to be ensured that its presence in Afghanistan is not aimed at harming Pakistan.