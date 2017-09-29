Saad lauds Asif’s ‘befitting’ reply to US policymakers

LAHORE: While lauding Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s ‘darlings’ reply to an interview in the USA, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that he has given a befitting reply to US policymakers.

Saad took on Twitter and in a series of posts on social media on Friday, he wrote that Asif’s statements made the US aware of the realities of what was happening in Afghan territory.

He also remarked that the American policies have played an integral role in encouraging the activities of militants.

Blaming the US authorities who ask others to ‘do more’, he told that, in reality, they themselves are responsible for spreading much chaos across the world.

He claimed that it would be wrong not to acknowledge the sacrifices of the nation, and Pakistan’s security institutions.