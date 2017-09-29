PTI chief to face disqualification soon, says Hanif Abbasi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi stated Friday that the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is inevitable.

Talking to a private TV channel, Abbasi predicted that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Imran Khan’s disqualification is likely within the next ten to fifteen days.

Abbasi stated, “Court only accepts banking transaction and statement which Imran Khan never gave,” adding, “it has been more than year Imran has failed to give money trail. He makes his friends party to the case to protect himself.”

Abbasi argued that no room is left for PTI chief in the case and soon he will have to face disqualification.

The PML-N leader claimed that Khan had never paid more than Rs 150,000 in tax during his lifetime.

During the previous case proceedings, PTI chief’s legal counsel failed to satisfy the Supreme Court in the Imran Khan disqualification case.

The petition filed by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi seeks disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for non-disclosure of assets, ownership of offshore companies and for the party being a foreign-funded party.