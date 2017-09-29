PM chairs high-level national security meeting today

ISLAMABAD: A high-level National Security Committee meeting is being chaired by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday. The meeting has been called to discuss the revision of US policy towards Afghanistan and the prevailing regional situation, sources have informed. Important decisions are also expected to be reached during the high-level huddle in addition to discussions on national security issues by the civil and military leadership.

The high-level meeting commenced after Friday prayers at the PM House. The meeting attendees include ministers from Defence, Finance, and Foreign Affairs. The top leadership of the Armed Forces is also expected to be present at the huddle, sources informed.