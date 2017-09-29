Nawaz delays UK visit plan as Kulsoom’s health improves

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said in a video message that her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was feeling better now therefore her father has delayed his plan to visit London.

Maryam said that she’d repeatedly visited the hospital till Kulsoom Nawaz was back home. Doctors also checked the former PM’s wife on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz also confirmed that his father has no immediate plans to visit Britain.