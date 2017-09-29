Nawaz delays UK visit plan as Kulsoom’s health improves

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said in a video message that her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was feeling better now therefore her father has delayed his plan to visit London.
Maryam said that she’d repeatedly visited the hospital till Kulsoom Nawaz was back home. Doctors also checked the former PM’s wife on Friday.
Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz also confirmed that his father has no immediate plans to visit Britain.
Munafqat of Nawaz family is visible from the Western dress and hairstyle of this woman named Maryum.
Let it be first said. One has the greatest sympathy for the former first lady’s medical condition and empathy for those around her. But it is getting confusing day by day. A day after the lday arrived in UK we were informed that she had cancer of the throat. Later on the diagnosis was changed to LYMPHOMA and she underwent two further biopsies and was admitted in an unstable condition to a top hospital and discharged after a day or two. We are further informed that she has early stage lymphoma. This is not how mediacl practice is carried in UK in private hospitals. If the public is to be given a running commentary about the lady’s illness it ought to be precise by a competent person otherwise it sows doubt. I recently met a well to do Pakistani in a fashionable hotel in London and he called the former PM’s CABG operation a hoax! Guess who was then giving a running commentary on the operation?