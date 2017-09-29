NAB submits progress report to SC in Sharif corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed on Friday its first progress report regarding the corruption references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the monitoring judge, Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The report includes the order-sheets issued by the accountability watchdog and copies of the warrants issued against Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz.

A list of witnesses was also provided to Justice Ahsan.

Media reports said that NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar met Justice Ahsan and informed him about the difficulties faced during the entry to the accountability court.

Earlier this week, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before a NAB court in connection with the three corruption references.

The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar. The court directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to secure bail.