Five drug peddlers arrested for supplying drugs in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Friday arrested five drug peddlers, involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions, and recovered hashish, heroin and tranquillisers from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directives from Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Sajid Kiani led the efforts to disrupt the chain of drug supply to educational institutions.

The SSP constituted special teams to arrest the drug pushers, where one team led by Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Hassam bin Iqbal, and comprising of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shalimar Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, Station House Officer Shalimar Inspector Muneer Jafferi, Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI Muhammad Asif and others, succeeded in arresting five drug dealers allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

The arrested persons have been identified as Adeel Arshad, Sohail Azhar, Sanwal, Azmat and Farooq Masih. After the operation, police recovered a total of 500-gram hashish, 200-gram heroin and tranquillising pills from their possession.

On the occasion, SSP Kiani said that such elements would not to be tolerated anywhere and appealed to citizens to inform the social media cell of Islamabad Police in case they observed shady activities around them.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested Zaka and a Nigerian national Nkem Chiemeka Heart for their involvement in fraudulent activities via social media.

In another incident, Ramana police arrested a proclaimed offender, namely Ali Abbas, who was wanted by police for involvement in a murder case. One pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession.