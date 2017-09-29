FIA challenges ATC verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday filed a petition challenging the anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) decision in the Benazir murder case.

The petition that had been filed in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) maintains that the FIA has irrefutable evidence against the acquitted suspects.

Subsequently, the FIA has requested death penalty be awarded to the five accused acquitted and two police officials imprisoned. The petition states that the ATC has not done justice through its verdict.

The LHC on Thursday accepted petitions challenging detention of those acquitted in Benazir murder case for regular hearing.

A division bench of LHC Rawalpindi bench comprising Justice Tariq Abbasi heard the petitions filed by relatives of Sher Zaman, Hasnain Gul and Rafaqat Hussain acquitted in Benazir murder case against their detention after acquittal in the Benazir murder case.

After hearing preliminary arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, the court accepted the petition for regular hearing and issued notices to the Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner.

Earlier, ATC Judge Asghar Khan at Adiala Jail had announced the verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case, sentencing two police officers to 17 years imprisonment for being “negligent” and had acquitted the five suspects belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—who were indicted in 2008 over lack of evidence. The court had also declared the then-president Pervez Musharraf an absconder in the case.

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after an election rally in Liaquat Bagh on Dec 27, 2007. The then government of Pervez Musharraf had blamed TTP chief Baitullah Mehsud for the killing but Mehsud had denied any involvement in the murder.