Balochistan integral part of Pakistan, says COAS

“Pak Army committed to providing safe, secure, stable Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan while interacting with the youth of province, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

Pakistan cannot progress without peace and stability in Balochistan, the COAS added. A group of 173 students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Balochistan met the COAS at Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate on Thursday.

The COAS termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute to national integration and progress by performing a positive role. He advised the students to never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies.

He also advised the youth to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity. The COAS said that Balochistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth, and future of Pakistan belonged to them

Reaffirming education as our national priority, he said, “We will do our best to provide wholehearted support towards the attainment of the national objective.” Establishment of NUST campus Quetta is a step towards this end, he added.

He also assured the students that Pakistan Army was committed to providing them a safe, secure, and stable Pakistan. ‘Pakistan Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges and no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan. Pakistan Army has achieved great success to rid the country from violence and terrorism’, the statement of the army’s media cell added.

The COAS also mentioned the development projects which Pakistan Army has initiated with the support of the government for development in the province including communication infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of Pakistan Army and expressed their gratitude. They also assured COAS of their commitment towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.