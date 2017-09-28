Suspected Daesh activist arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigative Agency has claimed to have taken into custody a suspected Daesh activist in a raid conducted in Cantt area here Thursday.

According to the FIA’s counter-terrorism department, the detained suspected Khalilur Rehman conducted recruitments through multiple social media pages. The recruitments were allegedly made for the terrorist groups. The suspect had been actively running over 50 social media pages propagating hate.

After recovering two mobile phones and Daesh flags from the suspect’s possession, the phones have been sent for forensic examination. The FIA authorities informed that a case has been lodged against the accused in the counter-terrorism wing station at Islamabad.

Moreover, after the suspect was presented before a magistrate at the city court, the court approved a physical remand of seven days of the accused.